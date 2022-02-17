Efforts to resuscitate Charlotte Maxeke Hospital hit top gear

It has been 10 months since Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg caught fire and suffered major structural damage.

The radiation oncology building and other sections of the hospital that were not severely affected were reopened in June 2021. The fire, which led to the evacuation of 700 patients and destruction to the value of R40-million, broke out on April 16.

Today, Gauteng premier David Makhura said all the functions relating to the refurbishments at the hospital will be transferred from the provincial department of infrastructure development to the department of health.

The proclamation was signed today to fast-track the implementation of remedial work to restore full services at the hospital. Makhura said the Solidarity Fund and Spire Fund had also raised donations to the value of R68-million by October 2021 for the refurbishment of the accident and emergency section, as well as other wards in the affected block.

“The first phase of the project will be completed at the end of February 2022, and the accident and emergency section will be handed over to clinicians for resumption of services,” said the Gauteng premier.

“There were delays in the implementation of the full project to restore services at the hospital owing to disagreements between the department of infrastructure development and the department of health on the scope of the project and budget.”

Makhura said having been deeply concerned by the delays in the implementation of the remedial work, he instructed the acting director-general in the office of the premier to explore all the options within the Public Finance Management Act and Treasury regulations to fast-track the project.

Going forward, Makhura and Health Minister Joe Phaahla will receive regular reports on the project. The Gauteng MEC for health, Nomathemba Mokgethi, said she was pleased with the developments, while Charlotte Maxeke Hospital CEO Gladys Bogoshi expressed joy that the parking area would also receive attention soon.

