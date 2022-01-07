EFF to host Siyabonga rally on January 8th

Johannesburg- It will be a busy weekend in the South African political industry as the Economic Freedom Fighters will be celebrating a Siyabonga (thank you) rally on 8 January.

9 years later, the party has come to acknowledge its growth and is thanking its voters as they have put it in a good place politically.

The celebration will be hosted in Durban, People’s Park following a year of local government elections in 2021, where the EFF garnered 150 seats and 8.64% of the vote in the province, up from 59 seats and 3.46% in the 2016 election.

In a statement the party stated that it will slaughter four cows for the Siyabonga rally, to thank the KwaZulu-Natal voters for their continued faith in the party which has led the EFF to great growth, especially in the 2021 elections.

The slaughtering of the cows will take place today at Ohlange sports ground in Inanda.

See EFF members go through memory lane:

Preparations are underway at the Peoples Park in EThekwini for the EFF #KZNSiyabongaRally which will be held on the 8 January 2022. pic.twitter.com/VipKbcCFi8 — EFF KZN (@EFFKZN) January 5, 2022

Malema formed the EFF when he was 32 years old? The party has grown to be the 3rd largest party in SA, surpassing parties that were there long before the EFF was formed. That's excellence mos. — Siza Zungu (@Zah_Zungu) January 7, 2022

[HAPPENING TOMORROW]: CIC @Julius_S_Malema will address the EFF Siyabonga Rally in eThekwini tomorrow. Watch the Rally Live on all EFF social media platforms. #EFFSiyabongaRally pic.twitter.com/XX1YIJ8cEG — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) January 7, 2022

The EFF's first major march near Modikwa Mine in Limpopo (21/08/2015). pic.twitter.com/MebZA8g0gj — Fana L. Mokoena (@fanamokoena) January 7, 2022

The EFF march to the financial sector, Chamber of Mines and the JSE (27/10/2015) pic.twitter.com/JyIc34GiM6 — Fana L. Mokoena (@fanamokoena) January 7, 2022

The one thing I'm not mad about in SA politics is the existence of the EFF. We don't have to agree on everything they say or do to acknowledge that the EFF has made many shifts in our political imagination possible. https://t.co/l4DsgcpqC7 — Tessa Dooms (@Tessa_Dooms) January 7, 2022

Bizan' iFire Brigade. As we wrap up preparations for the EFF KZN Siyabonga Rally taking place at the People's Park, EThekwini, Saturday, 8th January. No one has any monopoly over any date in this counytry. Never! pic.twitter.com/T2vfhFTmLw — Vusi Khoza (@vusumuzikhoza) January 2, 2022

The EFF in KZN got almost half a million votes last November , in 2024 we are going for a cool million or more #EFFSiyabongaRally pic.twitter.com/0vllwZwbqF — Battalion 54 (@54Battalion) January 7, 2022

CIC @Julius_S_Malema will address the EFF Siyabonga Rally in eThekwini tomorrow. Watch the Rally Live on all EFF social media platforms. #EFFSiyabongaRally — TYRONE MKANSI (@Tyrone_Mkansi) January 7, 2022

