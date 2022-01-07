REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
EFF to host Siyabonga rally on January 8th

By Coceka Magubeni
EFF president Julius Malema on a campaign trail in Phoenix, Durban. PICTURE: EFF

Johannesburg- It will be a busy weekend in the South African political industry as the Economic Freedom Fighters will be celebrating a Siyabonga (thank you) rally on 8 January.

9 years later, the party has come to acknowledge its growth and is thanking its voters as they have put it in a good place politically.

The celebration will be hosted in Durban, People’s Park following a year of local government elections in 2021, where the EFF garnered 150 seats and 8.64% of the vote in the province, up from 59 seats and 3.46% in the 2016 election.

In a statement the party stated that it will slaughter four cows for the Siyabonga rally, to thank the KwaZulu-Natal voters for their continued faith in the party which has led the EFF to great growth, especially in the 2021 elections.

The slaughtering of the cows will take place today at Ohlange sports ground in Inanda.

See EFF members go through memory lane:

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

