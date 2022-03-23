E-edition
Subscribe
NOMINATE YOUR 2022 UNSUNG HERO NOW!
Crime

EFF helps assault victim open criminal case against leader of Operation Dudula

By Anelisa Sibanda
Pic: Twitter

EFF members gathered outside the Dobsonville police station on Wednesday to support  Victor Ramerafe and assist him to open a criminal case against members of Operation Dudula.

The 59-year-old man was allegedly assaulted in his Soweto home on Sunday after being accused of dealing in drugs. The EFF insisted that Ramerafe open the case against Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini.

Operation Dudula, mainly made up of township residents, has been protesting since the start of the year and calling for illegal foreigners to be deported back to their countries of origin.

EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Tambo on Wednesday called Dlamini a thuggish toy soldier.

“This home invasion was done in the presence of the police because there seems to be an element [white elements in South Africa] sponsoring Nhlanhla Lux that seeks to promote black on black violence,” said Tambo.

 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes