Eastern Cape computer hacker convicted

Eastern Cape – A 35-year-old man who was charged for fraud, Raydson Lehlogonolo Ntsala was convicted at the Gqeberha Regional Court on Thursday.

The Hawks spokesperson in the Eastern Cape, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said that Ntsala had hacked the computer of the victim in 2017.

The victim at that time when her computer was hacked, was visiting her daughter in Germany.

“The convict hacked the victim’s computer and then sent an email to the victim purporting to be the victim’s broker who had previously indicated that he wanted to make an investment of R350​ 000 on her behalf.

The matter was reported to the Gqeberha based Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team for probing which resulted in the arrest of Ntsala in Rustenburg in January. Ntsala was released on R2000 bail by the Gqeberha New Law Court,” said Mgolodela.

The Hawks said that after several court appearances, Ntsala was found guilty of fraud and he was ultimately convicted on Wednesday, and his sentencing will be held next year on 17 January.

