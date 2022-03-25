Early childhood educators learn crucial fire safety tips

The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries in collaboration with Working on Fire (WOF) in the Eastern Cape has taken the fire safety education to daycare centres.

Recently the WOF hosted early childhood development (ECD) educators’ workshops at one of the pre-schools in Queenstown.

The workshops, facilitated by Eastern Cape fire awareness training officers Zola Hans and Teko Mooki, will continue on Monday in Ukukhanya Pre-School in Port Elizabeth to create fire-resistant communities through the empowerment of ECD educators and learners.

WOF spokesperson Nthabiseng Mokone said the duo aimed to empower the educators with fire safety training that they can share with their colleagues and learners.

“The fire awareness made sure that the educators practised the fire drill and that they understood the fire escape plans. It also sought to ensure that they would relay the message to their learners and make them understand those as well,” said Mokone.

“The department also made sure that the information is relayed to educators in a simple way that will assist them to pass the knowledge to their learners better.”

