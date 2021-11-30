VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

E-tolls decision to be made by next year

By Anelisa Sibanda

Johannesburg- The Department of Transport has denied reports that Cabinet has taken a final decision on e-tolls.

This after media reports suggested that Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula  announced during a meeting with the chairpersons and CEOs of Transport entities that the e-tolls would be scrapped.

According to the department, at the time, the Minister said the decision will only be made during the early months of 2022 and that any other reportage on the matter is “misleading and inaccurate”.

“The matter of e-tolls is receiving priority attention by Cabinet and will be finalised soon. The final determination is about how best to carry the cost burden of the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project while maintaining these roads in a pristine condition.”

We agreed with the Minister of Finance that the announcement of the final decision will be made during the Budget Speech in February 2022,” Mbalula had said.

According to the department, the matter of the e-tolls presents many impacts and challenges and is not “simply a matter of scrapping and not scrapping”.

“This impact includes a negative effect on the balance sheet of SANRAL (South African National Roads Agency) and its ability to maintain the non-toll road portfolio.  Following robust engagements with the Gauteng Provincial Government, the National Treasury, and consideration of inputs from all stakeholders, a further exercise was mandated by Cabinet,” the department said in a statement.

For more business news from Sunday World, click here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes