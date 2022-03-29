Dudu Myeni expected in court today for revealing the identity of a whistleblower

It never rains but it pours for former South African board chairperson Dudu Myeni who is expected to appear today at the Johannesburg Magistrate Court facing a slew of charges.

Myeni, who was also a board chairperson for KwaZulu-Natal based Mhlathuze Water, was in May 2020, declared a delinquent director for life Judge Ronel Tolmay of the High Court in Pretoria.

She was subsequently ordered to vacate all of her directorships. Myeni is however challenging the decision on grounds that the enforcement order will cause her to suffer irreparable harm and that the presiding judge gave no room for Myeni’s prospects of appeal.

On Tuesday morning she will appear in court facing three charges relating to her appearance at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry when she revealed the identity of a witness.

Commission chairperson Raymond Zondo had instructed that the name be withheld to protect the witness. Myeni faces charges of contravening the Commission’s Act, contravention of the Commission’s Regulations and defeating the ends of justice.

During Myeni’s testimony in November 2020, Commission’s evidence leader Advocate Kate Hofmeyr warned Myeni on revealing the identity of a witness referred to as Mr. X.

In one of her responses Myeni said: “First maybe, I do not know. I did not hear myself whether I said his name or not. One, it was disbelief. Two, it was an emotion that came with it, and feeling betrayed. I apologise. If I’ve said it again.”

Mr X fingered Myeni as a key mover in corruption deals while at the helm of Mhlathuze Water Board alleging that he had witnessed bags of money being exchanged.

