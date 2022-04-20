Driver’s licence renewal grace period ends in May

The deadline for driver’s licence renewal is on May 5 this year and and government has urged South African motorists to renew their driver’s licence cards before this.

According to the transport department, all driver’s licenses’ that expired between the 26 March 2020 and 31 August 2021 are due to renew them before the extended grace period ends.

The delay in the renewal came as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We encourage motorist whose driving licence cards expired between 26 March 2020 and 31 August 2021 to renew their licenses’. The current opportunity extends the grace period until 5 May 2022 to renew their expired driving licence cards,” said transport minister Fikile Mbalula.

Mbalula is expected to give a detailed update on Sunday, 24 April.

