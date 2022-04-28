Drama unfolds as advocate Teffo gets arrested during Senzo Meyiwa trial

Advocate Malesela Teffo, who is representing four of the five suspects linked to the murder of Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, was dramatically arrested during the trial at the Pretoria High Court on Thursday.

It is still not clear why Teffo was arrested inside the courtroom, which took place while the proceedings were under way and the trial postponed to May 30.

The cheeky Teffo had Mzansi in stitches as he continued to poke holes in the testimony of Sergeant Thabo Johannes Mosia during cross-examination. Mosia, a forensic fieldworker, is the first state witness. He started his testimony on Tuesday.

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela repeatedly reminded Teffo to ask relevant questions. He was trending on social media earlier for his classic comebacks.

As Mosia returned to the dock on Thursday, the mystery of the DNA found on a hat that forensics collected as evidence at the scene took centre stage.

Mosia confirmed that forensics found that the DNA belonged to a man, whom they believed had fled the crime scene. Teffo insisted the DNA belongs to a female and that it cannot be accused number three, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, because he is a man.

Said Teffo: “Can I ask my Lord that my client, accused number three, stand up to confirm his gender?”

Withstanding his suggestion, Maumela argued that having Mncube standing up to prove his gender would not help in any way, to which Teffo responded that he wanted Mosia to see that his client is indeed a man.

Maumela said: “I don’t understand how standing up will confirm that unless you were saying he should remove the mask to check whether he is bearded, things like that.

“I still don’t understand why, but Mr Mncube can you stand up so that according to advocate Teffo you can confirm your gender.”

Mncube stood up and lowered his face mask, placing it underneath his chin, and Mosia confirmed that he sees a man, and said it is news to him that the DNA belonged to a woman.

“I can see that he is a man,” said Mosia.

“Were you not aware prior to that?” Maumela asked, to which Mosia responded by saying he was aware.

State prosecutor George Baloyi objected to Teffo’s assertion that the DNA belonged to a woman and revealed to the court that the forensic analysis of the hat was not yet complete.

Although Mosia had already testified earlier this week that he believed the crime scene was intact, Teffo maintains it was tampered with.

Meyiwa was gunned down on October 26 2014 at the Vosloorus family home of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, in what the state alleges was a botched robbery.

See how social media users have reacted to Teffo:

Adv Teffo has terrible linguistic skills due to what can easily be attributed to the fact that English is not his 1st language. However, he has shown enough competence to expose the inadequate work of SAPS. After 8 years, much has become public knowledge through interviews etc. — 48 Laws (@Khakhy) April 28, 2022

Adv Teffo is not here to play can't wait for him to get to the eye witnesses.. someone will definitely break. pic.twitter.com/NSIMjViMBQ — South God (@TshiaSLK) April 28, 2022

I'm starting to think Adv Teffo was one of the people on duty that day 😬🤞Senzo Meyiwa — 👠Nubian KingQueen👑 (@nubian_caramelo) April 28, 2022

Adv Teffo is hampered by his previous experience as a policeman https://t.co/hkAPDT0LRz — Bophelo Malapela (@KUBANE) April 28, 2022

'My Lord, maybe my learned friend Adv. Baloyi must write me questions to ask because he objects even when I greet the witness'

ADV Teffo is a problem 😂 — GIFTED 🇿🇦 (@nyikogifted) April 28, 2022

we are to sensitive as people. some are compalining that the judge is undermining Adv Teffo, others are complaining that Adv Teffo is undermining Sgt Mosia. Mxm. This is war, no feelings must be nursed…from both sides — Melzi Peters (@MelziPeters) April 28, 2022

