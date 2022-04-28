E-edition
Drama unfolds as advocate Teffo gets arrested during Senzo Meyiwa trial

By Nompilo Zulu
Advocate Malesela Daniel Teffo is trending on social media for his firing line of questioning and his resilience in court.

Advocate Malesela Teffo, who is representing four of the five suspects linked to the murder of Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, was dramatically arrested during the trial at the Pretoria High Court on Thursday.

It is still not clear why Teffo was arrested inside the courtroom, which took place while the proceedings were under way and the trial postponed to May 30.

The cheeky Teffo had Mzansi in stitches as he continued to poke holes in the testimony of Sergeant Thabo Johannes Mosia during cross-examination. Mosia, a forensic fieldworker, is the first state witness. He started his testimony on Tuesday.

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela repeatedly reminded Teffo to ask relevant questions. He was trending on social media earlier for his classic comebacks.

As Mosia returned to the dock on Thursday, the mystery of the DNA found on a hat that forensics collected as evidence at the scene took centre stage.

Mosia confirmed that forensics found that the DNA belonged to a man, whom they believed had fled the crime scene. Teffo insisted the DNA belongs to a female and that it cannot be accused number three, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, because he is a man.

Said Teffo: “Can I ask my Lord that my client, accused number three, stand up to confirm his gender?”

Withstanding his suggestion, Maumela argued that having Mncube standing up to prove his gender would not help in any way, to which Teffo responded that he wanted Mosia to see that his client is indeed a man.

Maumela said: “I don’t understand how standing up will confirm that unless you were saying he should remove the mask to check whether he is bearded, things like that.

“I still don’t understand why, but Mr Mncube can you stand up so that according to advocate Teffo you can confirm your gender.”

Mncube stood up and lowered his face mask, placing it underneath his chin, and Mosia confirmed that he sees a man, and said it is news to him that the DNA belonged to a woman.

“I can see that he is a man,” said Mosia.

“Were you not aware prior to that?” Maumela asked, to which Mosia responded by saying he was aware.

State prosecutor George Baloyi objected to Teffo’s assertion that the DNA belonged to a woman and revealed to the court that the forensic analysis of the hat was not yet complete.

Although Mosia had already testified earlier this week that he believed the crime scene was intact, Teffo maintains it was tampered with.

Meyiwa was gunned down on October 26 2014 at the Vosloorus family home of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, in what the state alleges was a botched robbery.

