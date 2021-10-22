VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Dr Tumi is back in the game

By Coceka Magubeni

Johannesburg- The opening of the country and the economy has made it easy for many artists to host concerts and regain the money lost under the harsher lockdown levels.

Tumisang Makweya, who is not only a gospel artist but a qualified medical doctor, has announced to his fans and supporters about his music which he has planned for them for the show, so they worship together.

This has afforded spiritual beings an opportunity for a revival, especially during a pandemic.

Makweya who was accused of fraud earlier this year but later the charges were dropped, said, “God has spared our lives even during this pandemic”, and thus called the show #TheGratitudeTour. The show will be held at State Theatre on the 30th of October.

 

 

