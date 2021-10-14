REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Dr Musa tells people not to be ‘weird’ about his marriage

By Coceka Magubeni
Liesl Laurie and Dr Musa, Image: Instagram.

Johannesburg – Dr Musa Mthombeni has come under fire on social media, after ‘trolls’ said he is sharing too much information about his relationship with his new wife and former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie.

The former YOTV star got married to Liesl Laurie in a private ceremony earlier this year.

The former Trending SA presenter, Dr Musa, has spoken up, addressing trolls who think that they know him.

Mthombeni said, “I don’t bother anyone, I just wake up and love my wife”.

Check some of the reactions on Twitter about Dr Musa:

 

 

 

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.