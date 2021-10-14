Dr Musa tells people not to be ‘weird’ about his marriage

Johannesburg – Dr Musa Mthombeni has come under fire on social media, after ‘trolls’ said he is sharing too much information about his relationship with his new wife and former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie.

The former YOTV star got married to Liesl Laurie in a private ceremony earlier this year.

The former Trending SA presenter, Dr Musa, has spoken up, addressing trolls who think that they know him.

Mthombeni said, “I don’t bother anyone, I just wake up and love my wife”.

11 months ago, I asked the love of my life to be my girlfriend… today she’s my wife. Your cows were well fed 🐄🐄🐄 pic.twitter.com/sY41llu1bd — DrMusa (@DrMusaMthombeni) July 18, 2021

Someone decided to do a whole English paper 3 about who they think I am 😂😂 These troll accounts need to be stopped. Fake news accounts are the worst. — DrMusa (@DrMusaMthombeni) October 13, 2021

To those that believe that love is Depriving your partner of affection because “ women will get a big head” and then leave you.. Really? This is the highest level of Smol boy energy I’ve ever heard of. Surely, this is not the reason. Surely!! — DrMusa (@DrMusaMthombeni) October 13, 2021

Lastly, Don’t

Be

Weird. 🖤 — DrMusa (@DrMusaMthombeni) October 13, 2021

Check some of the reactions on Twitter about Dr Musa:

I'm neighbors with Dr Musa's parents & one thing about his dad, he has many great things to say about his wife & he will say them. Some of us have never seen our parents love each other out loud hence the confusion. We need to heal. 💙 https://t.co/T06KjrghK2 — Phumzile Skosana 🙃 (@PhumiSkosana) October 13, 2021

Dr Musa’s love for his wife has y’all PRESSED. pic.twitter.com/pmDVv86C8H — Mpumelelo (@MpumNgwenya) October 12, 2021

I love how loud Dr Musa is loving his wife. Anyone who sees anything wrong with that has never loved or been loved. The fact that it seems so bizarre to you guys shows me how low the standard of love are on this app. I'm not gonna argue with y'all. I said what I said. — Thembisile Q (@Thembisile_Q) October 13, 2021

Black men will be intimidated by a fellow brother expressing and loving his wife loudly,we need to heal as Nation,leave Dr Musa alone,that man is happy & inlove. Our generation needs to normalize loving their partners publicly for the next generation to enherit the same energy. pic.twitter.com/OAHSSSLViE — Motla (@Motla_M) October 13, 2021

