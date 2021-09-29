REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Dr Malinga throws shade at Focalistic

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Dr Malinga

Johannesburg- Dr Malinga has thrown shade at amapiano superstar Focalistic.

Dr Malinga took to social media to throw shade at the Ke Star hitmaker in a Twitter post.

“FOCALISTIC YOUR ATTITUDE IS UGLY LIKE YOUR FACE THANKS BYE,” Dr Malinga said in a tweet.

Tweeps reacted to Dr Malinga’s tweet and were very confused as to why Malinga said what he said.

DJ Maphorisa also jumped into the conversation and said Malinga talks too much.

Take a look at the drama that unfolded on Twitter below: 

 

 

After a heated back and forth series of tweets, Malinga, then took to social media to post directly to DJ Maphorisa.

“My dream is to meet DJ MAPHORISA so you can shoot me with (GUNS) as he promised or apologize, coz I don’t know what I’ve done Thanks bye”

Focalistic however did not entertain or even reply to Malinga’s tweet and shade.

He has stated before in the past that he does not like to get involved in Twitter twars.

