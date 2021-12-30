Dr Dre pays ex wife $100m divorce settlement

Johannesburg- American rapper, dr Dre has settled his divorce with his ex-wife, Nicole Young.

The duo had been married for 24 years.

Dre and Nicole just filed their property settlement agreement, in which Dre agreed to pay Young $100 million – $50 million now, and $50 mil a year from now.

Dre’s estimated net worth is $820 million.

Nicole did not get half because she contested a prenup which they both signed.

Dre gets to keep 7 of the properties they own, including a Malibu home, 2 homes in Calabasas, and 4 properties in the L.A. area, including the $100 million Brentwood estate.

