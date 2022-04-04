Dlamini faces claim for delinquent bill

Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini has been pushed into another legal quagmire by a Joburg events company for failing to pay it over half a million rand to promote his company at a Youth Day event seven years ago.

Vertex Events has filed papers in the Joburg High Court demanding that Lux and his company, Native Airways, pay it over R697 000 for promoting the aviation company at a June 16 event in 2015.

In the court papers, which we have seen, Vertex Event lawyers Bazuka and Company said on or about May 28 2015, Vertex Events, represented by its director Thato Noel Segaole and Native Airways, represented by Lux, who was then known as Nhlanhla Paballo Mohlauli, entered into an oral agreement to pay more than R697 000 plus 14% VAT to Vertex Events as a sponsorship fee to organise the 2015 Youth Day celebration.

The money was supposed to have been paid within 30 days of the date the invoice was issued. But the company failed to pay despite repeated requests to do so.

“Native Airways has, to date, failed to pay the sponsorship fee of R697 942.20 to Vertex Events in accordance with the agreement,” read the papers.

The lawyers said when Lux failed to remit payment, they wrote him a letter on September 8 reminding him to fulfil his financial obligation, but it apparently fell on deaf ears.

The company had asked the court registrar to grant it a default judgment against Lux and Native Airways but the registrar referred the matter to an open court. Speaking to Sunday World, Vertex Events lawyer Bazuka Mhango confirmed that they are suing Lux and preparing to file papers as soon as possible. Last week, Lux was arrested and charged with house breaking and theft of R350 after a Dobsonville man, Victor Ramerafe alleged that he and his disciples ransacked his house after suspecting that it was a drug den.

Lux was released on R1 500 bail by the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Monday after spending several days behind bars. He is expected to appear in the same court on May 27.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author