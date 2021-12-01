VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
DJ Zinhle reveals AKA wants to be in baby Asante’s life

By Nompilo Zulu
DJ Zinhle and DJ Murdah PICTURE: INSTAGRAM

Johannesburg – Rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, popularly known as AKA wants to have a relationship with DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz’s child, Asante.

In the latest episode of DJ Zinhle: Unexpected, Zinhle revealed that her ex-lover and rapper AKA wants to be a part of her child’s life.

“It feels like it’s my baby,” AKA said.

DJ Zinhle added that AKA said, “Well obviously Bongani has a relationship with Kairo. So you guys can’t ask me not to have a relationship with this one”.

Furthermore, DJ Zinhle revealed that Murdah Bongz is still hesitant.

She added that he also has another child from a previous relationship but he is being more “difficult” than her ex.

“Bongani is baby steps because I won’t lie… I thought Bongani is going to be the easy one about this whole thing and I thought Kiernan would be difficult but actually, it is the other way around,” said DJ Zinhle.

“Kiernan is more open to the idea of having this family but Bongani is just taking his time. (He is ) not in a rush and I also need to respect Bongani’s wishes and how he wants to roll this whole thing out,” she continued.

She further said: “I also need to respect Bongani’s wishes and how he wants to roll this whole thing out.”

The issue trended on Twitter on Wednesday, take a look at what some tweeps had to say about it below: 

