DJ PrinceKaybee asks if men take loans to pay lobola

Johannesburg- A heated debate is currently unfolding on the Twitter streets, about the amount of pressure that black men experience as society expects them to get married at a certain point or age in their lives.

Lobola is paid by a man or expected in black families’ culture, where a man will give a certain number of cows, (or cash, in recent times to a female’s family, in order to get their daughter’s hand in marriage.

According to the debate on Twitter, the pressure on most men to marry at a certain age is felt the most by certain men.

Popular South African DJ, PrinceKaybee had his say on the matter and Tweeps also shared their views on his point.

Why do people pay Lobola? — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) December 8, 2021

So I read somewhere that some men take loans to pay Lobola, live trying to pay back the loan while paying for everything in the house then get divorced losing everything but debts. 35% of these men commit suicide. — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) December 8, 2021

I used to speak like that too "wait and save" how can you save R250k? Earning a minimum wage. Mind you I haven't taken out a loan yet but I'm now done with lobola of R180k+ now Ima about to get married in 2 weeks time and I need money but I'm Gon get married noma kanjan — Mr Khondlo The Farmer (@ydb_ZN) December 9, 2021

Why do we drive cars and buy houses that we don't afford? Because it doesn't matter if we save for the next 10 years, we won't afford anything. There is a misconception that we have money. But we don't have shit. We're broke AF. — A Vaccinated Dyan (@Trevy7) December 8, 2021

You would still need to pay Lobola, remember the tradition is on your side — Middle Eye (@onlyhere4order) December 8, 2021

Akuna scam nix la, wena uphile kahle ungakhipha i 80k for ilobolo eworse uthathe ne loan. Indoda ebhadlile ekhanda with high self esteem angeke iwenze lowomsangano. — Nomhle 💖💝🌺 (@NomndeniKubheka) December 8, 2021

If you and ure friend do such know that ure willingly stripping ureself and ure family the identity that and legacy that ure forefathers have entrusted u with — Justsnqobile (@JustUmusa) December 9, 2021

…. The dress she wants, the wedding venue(s), the catering for the wedding and all other expenses that come with the type kf a wedding she wants. After the wedding day, he has to pay all the loans he took to meet her demands, and when he can't cope financially…….. — 👑KING👑 (@djkingstuz) December 8, 2021

