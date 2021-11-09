VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

DJ Prince Kaybee wants to know how to go undercover

By Coceka Magubeni
Prince Kaybee Instagram

Johannesburg-  Winner of top DJs talent show SABC1’s 1’s and 2’s, Prince Kaybee has taken to Twitter to ask a question.

Prince Kaybee who is reportedly awaiting his child with Gagasi FM radio personality and TV presenter Zola Mhlongo, asked what one can do to make themselves unknown and tweeps gave really interesting responses.

Take a look at what tweeps had to say about the question:

 

