DJ Prince Kaybee wants to know how to go undercover

Johannesburg- Winner of top DJs talent show SABC1’s 1’s and 2’s, Prince Kaybee has taken to Twitter to ask a question.

Prince Kaybee who is reportedly awaiting his child with Gagasi FM radio personality and TV presenter Zola Mhlongo, asked what one can do to make themselves unknown and tweeps gave really interesting responses.

Take a look at what tweeps had to say about the question:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K A B I L L I O N (@princekaybee_sa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zola Ayabulela Mhlongo (@zolazeelovin)

How do you un-fame yourself…? — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) November 8, 2021

Teach me how… — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) November 8, 2021

Coceka Magubeni