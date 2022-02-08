DJ Oskido goes back to school

Johannesburg- Legendary DJ Oscar Sibonginkosi Mdlongwa, better known by his stage name Oskido, has announced that he has gone back to school.

Oskido, who has not only been spinning the decks for over 26 years, but also owns a record label company, Kalawa Jazzmee, took to social media to let his fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry know of his latest project.

He stated proudly that he enrolled at the University of Pretoria for a five-month Project Management Programme that will see him attend classes from 8am to 5pm, one week per month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by oskidoibelieve (@oskidoibelieve)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author