DJ Jaivane’s new album to be released this week

Johannesburg- South Africa’s Dj Jaivane’s much-anticipated album will be available to his adoring fans this coming Friday.

Real name Luyanda Mlonzi (29) from Diepkloof in Soweto DJ Jaivane brings musicality and unbridled joy to everything he does.

For this album, there is even more of a celebratory feeling than normal because of his many club appearances after his last release mix titled “Angithi Simnandi” took groovist all over South Africa by storm.

His impassioned, gravelly toned sermons into the J1MS are cut up and dropped into one of Jaivane’s timeless house beats, and the results are exceptional.

The track “Makukhanye” featuring Young Stunna is the focus track of the album which talks about bringing light and thanking God for the advanced blessing to the entire project.

The album will be available on all digital platforms on the 21st of January 2022.

Speaking to the Sunday World the shy Dj Jaivane said that this is an album dedicated to the people who love and enjoy dancing.

“This is the album that I can gladly say that I gave it all I have. Not that I have limited myself in the past but this time around I outdid myself and the sound is matured and every Amapiano or music-loving person will be excited about this album I want people to dance for hours when they are listening to it and my name is Jaivane so I want people to dance non-stop. If you are a groovist then this album is for you,” he said.

