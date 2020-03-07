DJ Jaivane a deadbeat dad – baby mama

Amapiano DJ Jaivane has been accused of not paying papgeld and denying his boy child.

His saddened baby mama alleged on social media that the prominent club DJ and music compiler has been denying paternity for their son. Although he had paid R3 000 maintenance for a month, he claimed the money back.

She said she had sued for maintenance, but the Xpensive- Clections mixtape hitmaker, real name Luyanda Ndlovu, had failed to make an appearance for the DNA tests in October.

“I have been quiet about all this because I thought justice will be served… I know probably my haters are going to enjoy reading this but it’s up to you how you take it,” she said. “This guy has been running away from his duties as a father ever since my son was born.”

DJ Jaivane could not be reached for comment.

By Boitumelo Kgobotlo

