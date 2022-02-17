DJ Citi Lyts to be laid to rest on Saturday

Sandile Mkhize, better known as DJ Citi Lyts, will be laid to rest on Saturday and his memorial service is later today at the same venue, Pace Community College, Jabulani, in Soweto.

The sibling of the late rapper, Linda Mkhize or PROkid, was killed in Dube, Soweto, in the early hours of Monday 14 February 2022.

The DJ, famous for hits like Washa Washa and Vurra, was with his friends when they were shot at by suspects driving in a silver VW Polo.

No arrests have been made yet

