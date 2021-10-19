Division packs a punch – Osborne “Big Daddy” Machimane

Johannesburg- After a brilliant performance displayed by the heavyweight kingpins, former South African heavyweight champion Osborne “Big Daddy” Machimane believes the danger-prone heavyweight division has struck the cord, eliciting excitement among boxing fans globally once again.

Last week, the World Boxing Council (WBC) and Ring Magazine heavyweight champion Tyson “Gipsy King” Fury and Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder produced a thrilling performance. It was one of the better heavyweight fights in the history of boxing recently.

Fury retained his WBC and Lineal heavyweight crowns with an 11th-round stoppage in the third of their trilogy battle at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday morning, SA time.

Two weeks before the much-publicised clash, the former undisputed cruiserweight kingpin Oleksandr Usyk outclassed Anthony Joshua to become a unified heavyweight titlist.

With the two outstanding and action-packed heavyweight contests, the 43-year-old Machimane said the division is packing a punch. He also predicted a better 2022 for the heavyweight division on the world stage.

“The current heavyweight boxing era is promising to be more competitive compared to the previous one,” said Machimane.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Malibongwe Bhido