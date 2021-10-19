VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Division packs a punch – Osborne “Big Daddy” Machimane

By Anelisa Sibanda
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 31: Osborne Machimane is seen during his fight against Miyan Solomons during a heavyweight match held at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, May 31, 2008 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Duif du Toit/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Johannesburg- After a brilliant performance displayed by the heavyweight kingpins, former South African heavyweight champion Osborne “Big Daddy” Machimane believes the danger-prone heavyweight division has struck the cord, eliciting excitement among boxing fans globally once again.

Last week, the World Boxing Council (WBC) and Ring Magazine heavyweight champion Tyson “Gipsy King” Fury and Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder produced a thrilling performance. It was one of the better heavyweight fights in the history of boxing recently.

Fury retained his WBC and Lineal heavyweight crowns with an 11th-round stoppage in the third of their trilogy battle at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday morning, SA time.

Two weeks before the much-publicised clash, the former undisputed cruiserweight kingpin Oleksandr Usyk outclassed Anthony Joshua to become a unified heavyweight titlist.

With the two outstanding and action-packed heavyweight contests, the 43-year-old Machimane said the division is packing a punch. He also predicted a better 2022 for the heavyweight division on the world stage.

“The current heavyweight boxing era is promising to be more competitive compared to the previous one,” said Machimane.

