Dineo Ranaka embraces her ancestral calling and is now a qualified traditional healer

Johannesburg- Reality TV Star and Metro FM DJ, Dineo Ranaka has said she is now a fully qualified traditional healer.

Dineo has had an eventful year from welcoming her 3rd baby, to announcing new nuptials and to venturing into new business endeavors.

“I have had a focus on God but I had not focused on my calling. There was a time when I was confused and convinced that I didn’t have an ancestral calling,” she told TimesLive.

Dineo said the process is ‘intense’ and revealed that she is now a graduated traditional healer and may be referred to as “Gogo Somahashe.”

“As it stands, I am now a qualified traditional healer, I graduated last week. This means I can heal people through the power of the spoken word and natural medicine,” she added.

Just this past week, Ranaka wowed fans after her guest judge appearance on the popular Mzansi Magic talent show Idols SA.

Celebrities who have embraced their ancestral calling have been labelled fake and accused of making traditional healing fashionable, but well-known South African stars say their fellow compatriots must decolonise the knowledge they have on traditional spiritual healers because ancestors are part of African heritage.

This was revealed in an article by Sunday World last week.

Former TV and radio presenter-turned government spokesperson, Masechaba Khumalo, says more people are discovering their spiritual side.

Khumalo, the spokesperson for the minister of sports, arts and culture, Nathi Mthethwa, said instead of crucifying those who honour their calling, Africans should rather

celebrate “our homecoming”.

Sunday World

Author



Anelisa Sibanda