Didiza welcomes opening of black-owned Klein Goederust winery

Johannesburg – Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister, Thoko Didiza, has welcomed the opening of a 100% black-owned winery by the children of a farm labourer.

In a statement, the Department said the 116-year-old Klein Goederust, which was solely acquired from the savings of many years by the son of a farm labourer, is the first and only 100% black-owned wine farm in Franschhoek.

“The opening of a wine tasting room and restaurant at Klein Goederust farm is testimony to government’s efforts of ensuring equitable access and participation of black people in the wine value chain and the wine industry,” said Didiza in a statement.

The Klein Goedrust wine tasting room and restaurant official opens its doors on 3 December 2021.

The owner and Chief Executive Officer of the 10-hectare Klein Goederust farm, Paul Siguqa, acquired the farm in 2019 in a dilapidated state. In the last three years he focused on land and soil analysis, correction and planting of new vines with the help of government. He also renovated historic buildings on the farm.

Siguqa said he embarked on the project “to change the narrative that children of farm labourers are condemned to[a] life of working on white-owned farms and can never really own part of this industry”.

The Minister also emphasised that the opening of Klein Goedrust will contribute positively to the wine and tourism industry of Franschhoek, and that of the Western Cape. The government assisted Siguqa with a tractor and an irrigation system.

Neighbouring farms and Franschhoek Tourism have warmly welcomed the opening of Klein Goedrust and have shown support, and the owners of the neighbouring La Motte Wines have offered to mentor Siguqa, said the department.

