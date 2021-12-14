Details of RHOJ star Naledi Willers’ memorial service and funeral announced

Johannesburg – Details of the memorial service and funeral of late Real Housewives of Johannesburg reality star Naledi Willers have been announced.

The family of Naledi has issued out a statement on social media on the dates and times of the memorial service.

“The friends & family of Naledi Willers wishes to invite you to a (Live Streaming) of her Memorial Service, to be held at Houghton Hotel on Wed, 15 Dec. Due to Covid protocols, attendance is only open to family & friends. Steaming links will be available on the day of memorial,” reads the statement.

The Real Housewives of Johannesburg season one reality star Naledi Willers passed away last week after a long battle with cancer.

Naledi was diagnosed with stage 2 triple-negative breast cancer in 2019, and she shared the news on her social media.

