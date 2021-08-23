Designer to the stars splits from husband

Johannesburg – Celebrated fashion ace Gert- Johan Coetzee and his brand manager husband Vicky Visagie have parted ways.

According to a source close to the estranged couple, trouble started after they realised that they were no longer in love.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, met in 2005 through mutual friends in Visagie’s hometown of Klerksdorp.

They were engaged for five years before getting married.

Coetzee has dressed an array of local celebrities including TV mogul Basetsana Kumalo, media personality and entrepreneur Bonang Matheba, TV presenter Pabi Moloi and singers Lira, Tamara Dey and Louise Carver.

The news came as a shock to many as the couple seemed inseparable.

Visagie was an everpresent feature at Coetzee’s fashion events.

According to the source, Visagie moved out of their Linden home because the relationship was starting to get toxic but there is no bad blood between the two and their split was amicable.

“They still care for each other, and realised their relationship has run its course.

“We not sure in terms of business because they were partners in the business as well,” said an informant.

When called, Coetzee referred Sunday World to his publicist and then said he would rather not talk about it.

Visagie confirmed that he has moved out, saying his reasons for leaving were because of the spiritual journey he is currently embarking on.

“Yes, I have moved out of our house about four months ago. But the reason for moving out is because I am a spiritual healer and needed more calmer energy so I can be able to do my work and heal people, while Gert is busy with his business,” according to Visagie.

Sunday World

Author



Theo Nyhaba