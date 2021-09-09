Deputy minister survives Mmabatho Palms fire, complains her security team was nowhere to be seen

Johannesburg – – Devastated and confused Deputy Minister Zoleka Rosemary Capa survived the fire that burned down the Mmabatho Palms hotel yesterday.

Capa, a member of parliament and the Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Agrarian Reform was sleeping at the resort when the fire started.

She was with her personal assistant and team of protectors (bodyguards) at the time of the incident.

Capa complained saying she doesn’t know where her bodyguards were when she needed them.

Addressing the media, the deputy minister said, “When she needed her team of protectors, they were nowhere to be found.”

“We are obliged in terms of the law and norm, that they have their own bedrooms in the same hotel and normally not far from where I am sleeping, but this particular time they were not in sight,” said Capa.

She further said when she was heavily affected by the blaze, she needed a car to take her to the hospital because there was no sign of ambulances at the location of the blaze.

“We phoned them, which I didn’t want to do because it is not my duty to instruct them what to do,” she added.

“Their side of the story is their side of the story, they must tell it to the authorities that be, but they were not with me when I was faced with imminent death,” she concluded.

Sunday World

Author



Coceka Magubeni