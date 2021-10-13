Department plans on fixing massive pothole turned into a swimming pool

Johannesburg – Gauteng Premier David Makhura has handed over a 30-strong new fleet of waste management trucks and 21 completion certificates to newly constructed roads in the

Emfuleni Local Municipality.

Makhura embarked on massive handover fulfillments joined by roads and transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo and agriculture and rural development MEC Parks Tau in areas of Sebokeng, Evaton, Vereeniging, Three Rivers, Sharpeville, Vanderbijlpark and Bophelong.

Prioritization of waste management trucks follows a rapidly deteriorating service delivery backlog, where residents had to live with rubbish piling out in the streets for years.

In a bid to survive these hard times, without the help of the municipality, residents will voluntarily rent out trucks for waste removal.

These deepening issues led to a total collapse of areas such as Sebokeng, Evaton, Vereeniging, Three Rivers, Sharpeville, Vanderbijlpark and Bophelong.

Earlier this year, Gauteng cooperative governance MEC Lebogang Maile placed the municipality under administration following dysfunctional conditions in the area.

A devastating issue that became an unusual social norm to the motorists had to do with palling road conditions filled with severe potholes in every road around Emfuleni.

Recently, social media was set alight with a picture of the ‘largest pothole’ which has been turned into a swimming pool by Evaton residents.

This largest pothole has been turned into a swimming pool. Ward 26 Evaton. pic.twitter.com/pWBHsyDqSi — Muzamana Victor (@Muzamana_Victor) October 11, 2021

In response to the query raised by Sunday World, roads and transport MEC spokesperson Theo Nkonki, said the department will consult with the municipality to attend to the matter from Thursday.

“Although this has to do with the municipality, we as the department, have mitigated in this rising matter to ensure is dealt with as soon as possible,” addressed Nkonki.

Makhura’s spokesperson Vuyo Mhanga said, these projects form part of the provincial government’s efforts to ensure that efficient services are provided to the residents of the Emfuleni.

To read more political news and views from this week’s newspaper, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba