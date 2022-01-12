REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Education

Department of Basic Education opens platform for late applications

By Anelisa Sibanda
11 January 2005. A child's first day at school can be a fairly unpleasant experince, especially if you have to walk a substantial distance to school. Mamosebetsi Mofokeng (11), Tshidi Jonas(11), Vuyisile Jonas (6) and Lebo Jonas (5) from Potchefstroom in the Northwest walk to school.

Johannesburg- With schools in the inland provinces being opened today, it is joy and sorrow for some parents.

Many parents gathered outside their nearest schools in order to get placements for their children.

All applications, which were submitted without supporting documents were deemed unsuccessful.

According to the department, a total of 276 564 Grade 1s and 8s online admissions applicants have been successfully placed.

“These appeals are the result of applicants who could not be placed at their desired school and objected to placement at an alternative school provided,” said the spokesperson, Steve Mabona.

Parents and guardians can log in on www.gdeadmissions.gov.za to apply, however, only schools with capacity will appear on the system.

