Deon Hotto scoops goal of the month award

Johannesburg- Orlando Pirates midfielder Deon Hotto’s amazing freekick against Stellenbosch has been named as the DStv Premiership’s goal of the month.

This was announced during an award ceremony held on Wednesday.

Watch the spectacular goal below:

CONGRATULATIONS to the @orlandopirates forward, Deon Hotto- the #DStvPrem Goal of the Month (August/September 2021) winner pic.twitter.com/GD9UB0bYiJ — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) October 13, 2021

The 30-year-old midfielder who from Namibia is definitely making a name for himself at the Buccaneers considering his game time since the opening of the season.

The former Bidvest Wits player was honored together with his fellow countryman Mamelodi Sundowns’ striker Peter Shalulile.

Sunday World

Author



Coceka Magubeni