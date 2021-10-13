REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Deon Hotto scoops goal of the month award

By Coceka Magubeni
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 12: Deon Hotto of Orlando Pirates tackled by Lucky Baloyi of Bloemfontein Celtic during the MTN8 final match between Bloemfontein Celtic and Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium on December 12, 2020 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Samuel Shivambu/BackPagePix/Gallo Images)

Johannesburg-  Orlando Pirates midfielder Deon Hotto’s amazing freekick against Stellenbosch has been named as the DStv Premiership’s goal of the month.

This was announced during an award ceremony held on Wednesday.

Watch the spectacular goal below:

The 30-year-old midfielder who from Namibia is definitely making a name for himself at the Buccaneers considering his game time since the opening of the season.

The former Bidvest Wits player was honored together with his fellow countryman Mamelodi Sundowns’ striker Peter Shalulile.

For latest sport news from Sunday World, click here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.