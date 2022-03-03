Defiant ANC mayor, speaker in Nkomazi shown the door

The axe has fallen on Nkomazi local municipality mayor Musa Johan Mkhatshwa, who was charged by the ANC of defying and contravening the party’s constitution.

At the heart of the discord was Mkhatshwa’s decision to collude with opposition parties and accept a nomination to the mayoral position. The ANC had nominated Phindile Magagula for the top position.

During a council meeting on November 23 2021, Mkhatshwa and Jeanette Mashele emerged as mayor and council speaker, respectively, going against the ruling party’s decision in Mpumalanga.

The expulsion of Mkhatshwa and Mashele was confirmed by ANC acting secretary in the province Lindiwe Ntshalintshali, who said the pair had already been issued with letters of dismissal.

“Before the party suspended them, they were provided with all avenues to explain their case but defied,” said Ntshalintshali.

“The provincial disciplinary committee had no other alternative but to expel them. The party has communicated the decision to the Independent Electoral Commission for the replenishment of the party list.”

She added that the next step would be for the municipality to declare vacancies that would give the green light for the election of new office bearers.

The pair was fired together with four councillors Jacob Mthethwa, Vincent Nyambi, Delile Mlangeni, and Mumsie Khoza.

The ANC said the members were hauled before the disciplinary committee several times but refused to attend, resulting in committee members unanimously agreeing that they should be shown the door.

