Defence asks court to postpone Mokoena’s VBS court case

The VBS Mutual Bank court case against Thabo Mokoena, the former municipal manager for Mahikeng local municipality in the North West, was today postponed to April 5.

The defence team requested a postponement for further consultation with Mokoena and to study the docket in preparation for trial.

Mokoena’s court appearance is related to charges of contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act, as well as the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

The charges are linked to over R92-million that the municipality invested in the VBS Mutual Bank from August 2017 to December 2017 under his leadership as the accounting officer of the municipality.

Mokoena, the province’s first arrest in connection with the VBS Mutual Bank saga, was granted bail of R50 000 and ordered to hand over his passport to the investigating officer. He was arrested by the Hawks in August last year.

“Investigations into the matter have been concluded, and the defence was provided with the full contents of the docket electronically in December 2021 to allow them time to prepare for trial,” said Henry Mamothame, the spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in the North West.

“Owing to the seriousness of the offence, an indictment has been prepared to move the case to the high court for trial. The court extended Mokoena’s R50 000 bail until his next court appearance. He has surrendered his passport and is prohibited from interfering with state witnesses.”

