DBN Gogo makes it on Times Square billboard

Johannesburg- DBN Gogo real name Mandisa Radebe has is shining brightly in the form of a billboard in Time Square in New York City.

DBN Gogo has made waves across the country as a powerful DJ with her energy and infectious personality.

DBN Gogo is also the latest artist to join Spotify’s EQUAL Music program.

She joined the music program as the EQUAL Africa artist of the month and has made history as the first South African artist to join the program.

Taking to social media the Durban-based DJ shared her excitement for her latest achievement.

“I had a dream and realized that old ways don’t open new doors; so I decided to make every moment count to assure that I become everything I wanted for my life. Never apologize for being a powerful woman!”

“Imagine waking up to ur face in Times Square. Every day god and my ancestors are showing up and showing off in my life. I am eternally grateful,” she wrote.

I had a dream and realised that old ways don’t open new doors; so I decided to make every moment count to assure that I become everything I wanted for my life. Never apologize for being a powerful woman! – @dbngogo for @spotify @spotifyafrica #SpotifyEQUAL #EQUALAfrica pic.twitter.com/QWuQtJr85r — uMaka Mah 👵🏽 (@DBNGOGO) October 27, 2021

Tweeps have congratulated DBN Gogo for making it to an international billboard.

Shine sthandwa sam , this is a win a huge one , may God bless you sweetheart ❤ — MANDISA MAKATLA (@makatla_mandisa) October 27, 2021

Mandisa the vocalist Ntwana yam yeBozza 🙏🏾🔥 — L U P I N (@SouthyyBoy) October 27, 2021

Ghost enkulu 🔥🔥🔥 — Audiomarc (@audiomarcdj) October 27, 2021

