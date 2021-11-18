Davido’s fans made him smile after they sent him money

Johannesburg- The past year has been a tough one for most creatives, as the pandemic barred them from performing but fans have made 2021 a year of jubilation for Nigerian musician David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

The “Fall” hitmaker has asked his fans to send him money and they did not ask questions.

He took to Twitter and said if his fans know he has given them a hit song, they should send him money.

If u know I've given you a hit song .. send me money …. una know una selves oo 😂😂😂🥰🥰🎉🎉 — Davido (@davido) November 17, 2021

David Adeleke, Wema Bank Account Number:0123044967 — Davido (@davido) November 17, 2021

Davido revealed that when he wrote the tweet it was meant to be a joke, however, that did not stop his fans as cash kept coming in.

I know say una love me but una love me like this?? 😂😂😂 — Davido (@davido) November 17, 2021

I'm actually crying !! Just be good to pple man !!!! God ! I really love you guys man !!!! — Davido (@davido) November 17, 2021

Out of shock at the amounts he has been receiving the musician said, he knew his fans loved him but he did not know that they would be willing to give him money.

The 28-year-old said his fans got him crying and he loves them.

