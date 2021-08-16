Dark days at John Vorster Square

Johannesburg – The devastating past of being an anti-apartheid female detainee at the notorious John Vorster Square police station is yet to be revealed in a documentary aimed at celebrating women’s strength and bravery this women’s month.

Surviving John Vorster Square is a two-hour documentary that has, for the past two years, captured the stories of former female political detainees as they share their heart-wrenching experiences as inmates during the ’70s and ’80s.

The doccie is the brainchild of former inmate and producer Mmagauta Molefe. Nine female leaders share their untold stories, including the brutality they endured and survived at what is now known as Johannesburg Central police station.

Molefe, who was an active member of the South African Students Organisation, was targeted by the apartheid security police who arrested her in June 1976.

She said it was not easy to get women to share their experiences. “We can never succeed in our journey if our history is neglected and swept under the carpet, if the upcoming generation does not know where we come from.

“We have to acknowledge all those who are part of this history, especially women. This will enable the youth to use these trials and hardships as springboards to their success,” she said.

Daphne Koza said she had to look back at the psychological and physical torture she faced for refusing to sell out her fellow organisation members.

The 75-year-old former Black Consciousness Movement member said she was made to stand still, and would sometimes be hanged throughout the whole interrogation in an attempt to force her to give up the names of her comrades.

“I look at John Vorster now and I realise that it is no longer the torture chamber it used to be. Brave black women died there and I could have easily been one of them because of my stubbornness and the ideas we had to fight for,” said Koza.

The documentary will be officially screened at the Constitution Hill tomorrow at 11am under lockdown level three regulations.

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman