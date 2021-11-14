Dana and ex-fiance lock horns

Johannesburg- Afro-soul and jazz singer Simphiwe Dana has unleashed the police on her ex-soulmate after accusing him of torturing her soul.

The Ndiredi hit-maker has opened a case of defamation at Norwood police station against her former fiancé Leshoto Itsweng after accusing him of being behind a controversial tweet that accused her of unduly benefiting from the National Lottery Commission (NLC) a few months ago.

Using the Twitter account Madi Boity, the account holder alleged that Dana received about half a million rand from the NLC via her non-profit company Black Carrot Organisation for a music event, Simphiwe Dana Symphony Experience, which was staged at the State Theatre in Pretoria on December 7 2019.

The funds were allegedly received eight days after the concert, which featured Dana, Cuban artist Dayme Arocena and US-based Rwandan artist Somi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by simphiwe dana 💜👑💜 (@simphiwedana)

After Madi Boity’s announcement, Dana rushed to the police station and opened a case of defamation against Itsweng.

In a police statement that Sunday World has seen, the award-winning artist, songwriter and activist, said she suspected that Leshoto was involved in the dissemination of the defamatory tweet, which resulted in certain quarters calling for her to be held accountable.

“A letter from the Lotto company was also tweeted with her address on it. She suspects her ex-boyfriend, Mr Leshoto Itsweng, of being behind that,” reads the statement.

Dana also alleged that since her home address was revealed in the publicised letter, she no longer felt safe at her home.

The songstress also alleged that Itsweng has been trying to blackmail her for a while after their break-up.

She further said she had opened a case of assault against Itsweng after he spat in her face, strangled her and threatened to slit her throat, noting that as a result of his violent behaviour, she broke up with him.

“I was intending to marry him. I don’t play that game. In a world where we have sleepless nights for our daughters, a man threatening me in this way will have all the wrath,” she said.

Sunday World has learnt that Itsweng also opened a counter-charge of assault against Dana, who was arrested and spent a weekend behind bars but was freed when the National Prosecuting Authority dismissed the charge.

Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo confirmed that Dana had opened a case of defamation against Itsweng.

Dana declined to comment.

Sunday World

Author



Ngwako Malatji