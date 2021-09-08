DA sharpens the blunt blade on Blade Nzimande allegations

Johannesburg- The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on the president to act on allegations made against the South African Minister of Higher Education and Training, Bonginkosi Emmanuel ‘Blade’ Nzimande.

The DA urges the president to permit the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to further examine Nzimande’s conduct following suspended Director-General Gwebinkundla Qonde’s allegations of misconduct against Nzimande.

Qonde accused Nzimande of many procurement violations including persuading him to spurn procurement rules in relation to the NSFAS laptop fiasco.

DA shadow minister for Higher Education, Science & Technology Chantel King is relying on the SIU to examine the legitimacy of the claims made by General Qonde.

She said, “These allegations warrant an independent investigation by the SIU to test the substance of the claims made. The DA, therefore, urges the President to sign a proclamation without delay”.

The nations await the president’s response while King further said, “The President cannot continue to protect his Ministers from being held to account. It time the President to do the right thing and suspend the Minister until such time an investigation has been concluded”.

