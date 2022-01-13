DA accuses ANC for continuation of cadre deployment at state entities

Johannesburg – During their media briefing on Wednesday, the Democratic Alliance (DA) took a swipe at the African National Congress (ANC) for continuing with appoints of ‘comrades’ in state institutions.

The party’s Leon Schreiber said the DA will lay a formal complaint to the Public Service Commission, following a shocking discovery of minutes of the ANC’s cadre deployment committee.

“Our complaint will request that the PSC, as the constitutional custodian of the public service, investigate each and every one of the appointments contained in the ANC’s cadre deployment committee minutes,” Schreiber said.

📺[MUST WATCH] DA MP, @Leon_Schreib reveals the results of an analysis of the ANC’s cadre deployment meeting minutes which confirms that state capture continues unabated, through cadre deployment, in the administration of Ramaphosa. Watch full broadcast: https://t.co/fklN0gD9au pic.twitter.com/l2wn7nF6Yx — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) January 12, 2022

He also added: “In cases where the PSC confirms illegality, the DA will insist that those appointment processes are rerun and that, this time, skilled applicants are not excluded simply because they are not a cadre of the corrupt ANC.”

The opposition party further said they will write to the Speaker of the National Assembly to request an urgent debate of national importance on the effects of cadre deployment.

Schreiber, who’s a shadow minister for Public Service and Administration said, approaching the PSC and initiating a debate of national importance in Parliament is only the first step in what will be a concerted and sustained campaign by the DA.

The far-left party said is dismayed with the rigid deployment of ANC’s fellows even under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“Far from disbanding or stopping its interference in appointment processes following the

resignation of Jacob Zuma in 2018, the deployment committee remains highly active under

Ramaphosa,” the DA said in their key finding analysis.

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author