CSA global respond after Bonang Matheba’s announcement

Johannesburg- CSA global has responded to the announcement that media personality Bonang Matheba made on Tuesday afternoon on social media.

Bonang took to social media to share that she was terminating her contract with her management group.

Bonang shared that the company scammed and robbed her brand.

Queen B shared that she would also be laying charges and has publicly fired the company.

CSA global has responded to the allegations made against them, even though Bonang did not mention the name of the management group.

“For the record,@Bonang Ms. Matheba is currently in breach of multiple contracts with various clients as she has been derelict to these brands and indeed her own for the past six months.”

For the record,@Bonang Ms Matheba is currently in breach of multiple contracts with various clients as she has been derelict to these brands and indeed her own for the past six months. — C.S.A (@CSAglobal_) October 12, 2021

“We are currently awaiting a response [email protected]’s lawyers on legal letters already sent.”

We are currently awaiting a response from @Bonang's lawyers on legal letters already sent. — C.S.A (@CSAglobal_) October 12, 2021

“There is no merit in these scandalous allegations, we look forward to the day in court with

@Bonang; exposing the false and half-truths that she has been spreading.”

There is no merit in these scandalous allegation, we look forward to the day in court with @Bonang; exposing the false and half truths that she has been spreading. — C.S.A (@CSAglobal_) October 12, 2021

For The Latest Shwashwi news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma