Court postpones Nathaniel Julies’ pre-trial hearing to June

The Nathaniel Julies’ pre-trial hearing has been postponed to June 3 to afford the new presiding judge and the accused time to prepare for the trial.

The trial into the murder of Julies, who was killed on August 26 2020 while coming back the shop in Eldorado Park, will have to start from the beginning following the death of judge Ramarumo Monama early this year.

Monama presided over the trial when it started over a year ago. Three police officers Scorpion Ndyalvane, Caylene Whiteboy, and Voster Netshiongolo stand accused of the murder of the teen who was living with a Down’s syndrome.

“As the case will be restarting, the postponement will help with determination for the duration of the whole trial. We will know how many witnesses will be called so that the judge can prepare the required space for them,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

“We understand the frustration from the family’s side because they want to see justice, and it is also our wish as the NPA to bring the matter into finality as soon as possible.”

She explained further: “But unfortunately some of the things happened during the trial, like the passing of judge Ramarumo Monama. The procedure is that once something of this nature happens, then the trial should start afresh.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author