Court postpones Dudu Myeni’s case to May 4

The case against Dudu Myeni, the former chairperson of national carrier SAA, has been postponed to May 4 to allow the state to study representations made by her lawyers.

Myeni’s case emanates from her testimony at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into the Allegations of State Capture, where she named a state witness on camera whose identity had been concealed.

Commission chairperson and the recently appointed Chief Justice Raymond Zondo had ordered prior to the proceedings that the naming of the key state witness be withheld for his safety.

The witness, known as Mr X, blew the whistle on alleged corruption at the KwaZulu-Natal-based Mhlathuze Water during Myeni’s tenure as board chairperson. Myeni went on to mention the identity of the witness and, when confronted, she claimed that she did so unintentionally.

Mr X told the commission that Myeni had swindled millions of rands from the water utility, alleging that he witnessed bags of money being exchanged.

The commission subsequently pressed charges against Myeni, who now faces charges of defeating the ends of justice, contravening the Commission’s Act, and the contravention of the commission’s regulations.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said it was ready to prosecute the former SAA boss. “The National Prosecuting Authority is trial ready,” said Mjonondwane.

