Court interdicts EFF’s march to City of Tshwane

A march by members of the EFF has been called off after the North Gauteng High Court granted the City of Tshwane an interdict, said mayor Randall Williams in a statement on Monday, stating that the EFF is not a labour organisation.

The protest march, which the city had termed “illegal”, aimed to call for the reinstatement of 600 municipal workers fired by the City of Tshwane.

See the statement here:

[MEDIA STATEMENT] City of Tshwane secures court interdict against the Economic Freedom Fighters for unlawful march. @CityTshwane pic.twitter.com/F2siL6O2tm — Mayor Randall Williams (@tshwane_mayor) March 28, 2022

