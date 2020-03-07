Court grants Billiat protection order against ‘baby mama’

Woman is ‘violent and aggressive’

Kaizer Chiefs player Khama Billiat has been granted a permanent protection order against his alleged baby mama.

Sunday World can reveal that in terms of the protection order handed down at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court, Billiat’s 22-year-old baby mama cannot make any contact with him or make mention of anything about Billiat to the media or any person.

If the alleged baby mama does not adhere to the order, a warrant for her arrest will be issued.

“Amended as follows: not allowed to provide information about the applicant or personal matter relating to the applicant to any media house, social media or person,” reads the court papers.

According to court officials who are privy to the matter, the baby mama was allegedly caught recording the court proceedings without permission.

The sources say Billiat’s lawyer alerted the magistrate to this

“The magistrate asked to check if she was recording the proceedings. The magistrate found that recording and deleted it immediately,” said the official.

Attempts to get comment from the baby mama drew a blank as her phone rang unanswered and texts read were not responded to.

In a statement ahead of the court order, Billiat had claimed that he received threats to kill him and his family.

“They [his family] are suffering from depression [brought on by the fact] that threats were made to them that they will be sorted out when I get killed. They are also afraid to go [out] in public because they are always followed by unknown people. Whenever they go out, my daughter cries when she sees people following [them],” read the papers.

Billiat ignored requests for comment.

It was previously reported that the star player had sustained an injury from the alleged baby mama, which he disputed, adding that she orchestrated false media reports.

“She is very violent and aggressive [in her efforts] to destroy me. The threats and false media were published that I got stabbed. She had an article posted

in Sunday World claiming I’m useless,” said Billiat in the papers.

“My family is not at peace at home, they are afraid. I’m also afraid to work because we are always followed by unknown people. I was threatened with death and my family is suffering from depression. At work I can’t concentrate,” said Billiat.

