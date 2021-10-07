COSATU takes to the streets demanding government to fix ailing economy

Johannesburg – The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) leaders and affiliates have gathered on various streets of the 9 provinces across the country commemorating world day of decent work.

The movement is set to coerce the government and private sectors to refrain from freezing wages, retrenchment, and the sale of state-owned companies.

Multiple workers’ unions are marching to government departments and businesses to demand that they fix the economy and create more job opportunities to tackle the growing unemployment rate in South Africa.

On #WorldDayforDecentWork, the ITUC is calling for governments to adopt national jobs plans based on dialogue with unions and employers. @SkyNews — @COSATU Today (@_cosatu) October 6, 2021

Who is spearheading the marches

The marchers in Gauteng gathered at Mary Fitzgerald Square heading to Gauteng Premier, David Makhura’s offices to hand over a memorandum.

They will later proceed to the Minerals Council in Joburg CBD to hand over a memorandum pertaining to the dilemma of mineworkers across the country.

In the Eastern Cape, Nehawu president Mzwandile Makwayiba and Nyameka Macanda are leading marchers in Mthatha and Gqeberha. Other leaders remain in Qonce (King William’s Town) and Komani (Queenstown).

In the Free State, marchers are in Welkom, Harrismith, Qwaqwa, Ladybrand, Jagersfontein and Koffiefontein.

Western Cape marchers are led by Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi from Hanover Street in Cape Town to the office of the City of Cape Town. Onsight with Losi is the COSATU national treasurer, Freda Osthuysen, and affiliates.

In KwaZulu-Natal, National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) general secretary Zola Saphetha is leading the marchers to Employment and Labour offices as well as treasury offices in Pietermaritzburg.

A similar march will be held in Dundee later today.

In the North West, workers are marching to Mahikeng, Rustenburg, and Klerksdorp, where they will visit the legislature, mining companies, Sun International, and various chain stores.

The National Union of Mineworkers’ (NUM) treasurer Mpho Phakedi and Mango Bongaza is leading Northern Cape marchers to Premier Zamani Saul and the Human Rights Commissioner.

SADTU deputy general secretary Nkosana Dolopi and Bonny Marekwa – Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union’s (POPCRU) second deputy president – who both hail from the Northern Cape, are both leading marches in Kuruman and Springbok, respectively.

In Mpumalanga, Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali is the leader of a march to the provincial offices of the Department of Employment and Labour at the Nkangala region.

Other leaders are leading marches at Ehlanzeni and Gert Sibande regions, which are being led by SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) general secretary Mugwena Maluleke.

In Limpopo, five marches are set to proceed in various regions of the province, including the Vhembe District.

