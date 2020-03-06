Coronavirus infects Somhale’s Italian job

Celebrity couple Somizi and Mohale have cancelled their third wedding in Italy due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Somizi announced on Instagram that he and his husband were on the look for a different destination.

At his third wedding, which he had previously invited everyone who could attend, it he said it was compulsory to wear a Louis Vuitton mask.

“We have decided to cancel our wedding in Italy due to the Coronavirus epidemic… However, we gonna look for another destination but the dress code will include @louisvuitton masks… just like the red bottoms were compulsory at our white wedding so is the LV mask,” reads the post.

The third wedding was expected to be on July 9, which is also Mohale’s birthday this year.

On Thursday, news broke that a 38-year-old man, who has recently returned from Italy tested positive for the virus and has been in isolation.

He was confirmed the first coronavirus patient in the country.

By Boitumelo Kgobotlo