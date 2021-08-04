Cops nab police station robbery suspect

Johannesburg – A 41-year-old man was arrested for the much-publicised armed robbery at a Kuruman Police Station in the Northern Cape on Saturday last week.

The suspect was arrested by a multi-disciplinary team comprising the Hawks, Crime Intelligence, Tactical Response Team, Highway Patrol, Dog Unit and Local Criminal Record Centre, after he was found in possession of firearms and ammunition stolen at the police station.

Hawks Northern Cape spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said three armed suspects allegedly entered Tsineng police station pretended and to want to file a complaint.

Whilst the police official was busy addressing them, one of the suspects jumped over the counter and pointed a firearm at her and ordered her to open a safe.

The suspects managed to flee with eight pistols, three rifles and two shot guns with live ammunition.

Mnisi said following the robbery, the investigation team followed up on information provided to the police by the public about the suspect’s alleged involvement at the police station and arrested him.

Minister of Police, Bheki Cele commended the police for the speedy arrest of the suspect and the recovery of the firearms and ammunition.

“While the speedy arrest by the SAPS is commendable, the community must also be lauded for bringing forward information that has led to the arrests. Let this be a lesson for criminals who think they can hide, that communities are sick and tired of crime and are increasingly working together with the police to squeeze out crime,” said Cele.

Mnisi said the suspect will appear in the Kuruman Magistrate Court tomorrow.

“The team is anticipating more arrests,” she said.

Arms and ammunition stolen from the Tsineng police station in the Northern Cape recovered by police near Kuruman. It is believed one arrest has been made and more are expected. pic.twitter.com/EcH4TWMr0h — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) August 4, 2021

Sunday World

Author



Ngwako Malatji