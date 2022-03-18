Controversial tycoon Edwin Sodi granted R150K bail in GBV case

Controversial businessman and Black Head Consulting owner Edwin Sodi was on Friday granted R150 000 bail by the Randburg magistrate’s court.

The matter has been postponed to May 31 for further investigations.

Sodi spent the week behind bars after his estranged wife, Nthateng Lerata, laid assault charges against him. He is accused of assaulting Lerata and her male friend at their Bryanston home last week.

Lerata laid the charges of attempted murder, assault with an intention to commit grievous bodily harm, pointing a firearm, and domestic abuse.

Sodi first appeared at the Randburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday after he handed himself over to the police. He was then kept in police custody until his bail on Friday.

In support of his bail application, Sodi submitted an affidavit detailing his personal circumstances, what he does for a living, his assets, as well as his version of what had happened on the night of the incident.

Magistrate Nielen Karrikan told the court that he had carefully considered the prosecution’s passionate address in relation to gender-based violence (GBV).

Sodi’s bail conditions stipulate that he should not communicate or interfere with witnesses directly or indirectly. The businessman, who enjoys close ties with ANC bigwigs, was also ordered to remain at his premises and report his movements to the investigating officer.

Before this matter, the businessman was already out on R500 000 bail after he was arrested in 2020 for his alleged role in the R255-million asbestos corruption case in the Free State.

