Constitutional Court denies Zuma’s rescission application

Johannesburg- Former President Jacob Zuma’s rescission application has been denied by the Constitutional Court.

The Constitutional Court has found that Zuma does not meet the statutory requirements of a rescission application.

The court sentenced Jacob Zuma to 15 months in prison for contempt in June after he had repeatedly refused to appear before the State Capture Inquiry.

Jacob Zuma is ordered to pay for the legal teams that were paid for by the Zondo Commission.

Jacob Zuma’s 15 months sentence is confirmed following the failure of his rescission application.

Three judgments have been penned in Zuma’s contempt sentencing rescission case.

“It is unfortunate that Zuma failed to bring the submissions required by the constitutional court prior to this, the hands of the constitutional court are bound and Jacob Zuma bounds to them”

Sunday World

Author



Anelisa Sibanda