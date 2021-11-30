Connie remembers Shona as she celebrates their 20th anniversary

Johannesburg- For the first time in 20 years, actress and producer Connie Ferguson will celebrate her 20th marriage anniversary on her own.

The Queen actress penned down a short massage wishing her late husband on their anniversary.

The beautiful couple got married 20 years ago and they never looked back until Shona’s death four months ago.

Shona died due to a Covid-19 related illness two weeks after he was admitted to Millpark hospital.

Although Connie has been back at work source close to her says she is trying her best to be strong although life is not the same without her man.

“Remember these two were best friends, life partners and business partners, they were like twins, being alone is still something foreign to Connie “ adds the source.

Another source says even at work Connie is trying her best to cope without Shona.

“His absence left a huge void he was a mentor to many young talents and did not mind taking his time to help or empower, how can you not miss such a beautiful soul,” the source further told Sunday World.

