Connie gushes over Shona Ferguson’s international win

Johannesburg- Connie Ferguson is beaming with excitement after her late husband Shona scooped an international award.

Shona recently won an international award for Best Lead at the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards for the Netflix series, Kings of Joburg.

The Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards took place last night in Los Angeles.

“The smile on my brother and co-executive producer on #kingsofjoburg @samaddavis face is very telling of the joy he felt in his heart when he received these awards on behalf of @ferguson_films , (Best series Africa,) #shonaferguson (Best actor in a series Arica) and @cindy_thando (Best supporting actress in a tv series Africa!)”

“Congratulations team #fergusonfilms and teamnetflixsa !🎊🎈🎉🎊🎈🎉 These are major wins for all of us! I am so proud of this show and the hard work and passion that went into creating and making it! So much investment from everyone! To God be the Glory!”

Connie took to social media to share the exciting news of her late husband’s latest win.

“I am beyond elated for this win!! Your passion, your drive, your creative genius, and your undeniable talent went unrecognized for the longest time, but that never discouraged nor deterred you from your plans and vision for Ferguson Films.

“To say I’m proud of my husband would be the biggest understatement! This guy! This guy! Not only was he the biggest dreamer but also the hardest worker in the room! Boss extraordinaire! With the brightest smile and heartiest laughter! Sorely missed but fondly remembered by all! Congratulations Hubby!”

“We receive this in your honor! May the memory of you never fade in people’s minds and hearts! You are loved by many, and remembered for how you touched people’s lives and the difference you made to them! You continue to inspire beyond the grave! You truly are one of a kind! Chosen to defy death!” she gushed.

Also winning an international award for best-supporting actress in a t.v series Africa was Cindy Mahlangu.

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma